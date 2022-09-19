Child Pulled From Lake Michigan Near Navy Pier, Chicago Fire Department Says

A child was transported to a Chicago hospital after being rescued from the waters of Lake Michigan near Navy Pier on Monday afternoon, according to authorities.

At approximately 12:50 p.m., emergency personnel with the Chicago Fire Department were called to a portion of the lake in regard to a child in the water, according to a CFD spokesperson. The child, believed to be between 5 and 7 years old, was taken to Lurie Children's Hospital while in cardiac arrest.

Their condition isn't immediately available.

It remains unclear how the child ended up in the water.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Check back for more information on this developing story.