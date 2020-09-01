Child Injured After Man Steals Vehicle, Crashes in Chicago's South Shore Neighborhood

A young child was hurt after a stolen vehicle crashed on Chicago’s South Side Tuesday evening, according to police.

Authorities say the incident started at approximately 8:40 p.m. in the 6900 block of South Shore Drive when a woman got out of her vehicle and walked into a restaurant. Police say the woman left her keys in the car, and also left a 4-year-old boy in the vehicle.

Moments later, a man allegedly exited the restaurant and stole the vehicle with the child still inside, according to police.

A short time later, the vehicle was involved in a traffic crash in the 7100 block of South Exchange in Chicago’s South Shore neighborhood. The alleged carjacker fled the scene, leaving the child inside the car.

Chicago police say the child was reunited with his mother, and was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital in good condition.

No suspects are currently in custody, and Chicago police are continuing to investigate the incident.