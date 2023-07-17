Child in critical condition, 4 others hurt when vehicle slams into Hinsdale restaurant

A teen is in critical condition and four other individuals were hurt after a vehicle slammed into a restaurant in suburban Hinsdale on Monday afternoon.

According to authorities, the collision occurred at Fontano Deli and Subs, located in the first block of South Lincoln at approximately 2:36 p.m.

Authorities say that a 14-year-old pedestrian was outside the restaurant when he was struck by the vehicle, which then collided with the wall of the restaurant.

That teen was transported to an area hospital, then was flown to a Chicago hospital in critical condition, police said.

Three other individuals inside the restaurant were also struck, either by debris or by the vehicle, and were taken to area hospitals in serious condition.

A fourth person was treated and released at the scene for minor injuries, authorities said.

Police say the driver, who was not injured in the collision, was leaving a parking lot across the street when the incident occurred.

Any decision on citations or charges remains pending at this time.

No further information was immediately available.