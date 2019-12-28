Child Hit By Ricochet at South Suburban Oak Forest Gun Range

A child was injured by a ricochet Saturday afternoon at a gun range in south suburban Oak Forest, police said.

At approximately 4:38 p.m., police were called to Eagle Sports Range, which is located at 5900 W. 159th St., after a boy was struck in the abdomen by a ricochet. The child was with his father inside the gun range's showroom when the incident occurred.

The boy's injuries were not considered life-threatening, according to police. Investigators believe the incident was the result of an accidental discharge.

An investigation remained ongoing Saturday evening.