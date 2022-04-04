Child Among Four Hurt in South Austin Apartment Blaze

A girl was among four hurt in a fire Monday morning in South Austin on the West Side.

Officers and fire officials responded to a fire that started on the first floor of an apartment complex in the 500 block of North Central Avenue just after midnight, Chicago police said.

The girl suffered from burns and was taken to Stroger Hospital, where she was in “grave” condition, according to officials. Fire officials said the girl was 3, while police said she was 3 to 5.

A 53-year-old man was taken to West Suburban Hospital for smoke inhalation and was listed in fair condition, police said.

A woman, 83, suffered from smoke inhalation and was taken to Loyola University Medical Center, where she was in serious condition, officials said.

A 57-year-old woman was taken to the same hospital for burns, authorities said. She was also listed in serious condition.

Further details weren’t immediately available.

A little over an hour later, an elderly man was hospitalized after a fire less than three miles south inside a Lawndale house on the West Side.

Someone smelled smoke from inside of the home in the 1800 block of South Hamlin Avenue about 1:30 a.m., police said.

Everyone inside made it out of the home and a man, 73, was taken to an area hospital as a precaution due to smoke inhalation, police said. He was listed in fair condition, officials said.