Child Among 2 Killed in Kenosha Apartment Fire

A boy and adult male died in an apartment fire that broke out early Sunday in Kenosha, Wisconsin, according to authorities.

The fire was reported at approximately 1 a.m. at an apartment building in the 4900 block of 36th Avenue, the Kenosha Police Department said in a Facebook post. A boy, whose age is unknown, and adult male sustained injuries in the fire and were pronounced dead at the scene.

While evidence doesn't suggest foul play, the incident will be treated as a crime scene, which police said is a "standard practice." The fire was contained to the second floor of the building, according to police, who added the fire was extinguished within one hour of firefighters' arrival.

Get updates on what's happening in the Chicago area to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

The fire remains under investigation by both the Kenosha Fire Department and Kenosha Police Department.