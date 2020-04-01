Chicago Mayor Addresses Questions on Lollapalooza Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

Chicago's outdoor summer events, including Lollapalooza, face some uncertainty in the midst of the coronavirus outbreak.

On Wednesday morning, Mayor Lori Lightfoot addressed what could happen with the city's largest outdoor musical festival, Lollapalooza.

"Lollapalooza is on schedule," Lightfoot said, with the festival four months away.

She added that it would be "foolhardy for me to say anything about what happens in August."

Organizers for the four-day music festival usually release the lineup this time of year and begin selling tickets. But right now, the announcement is on hold, due to the coronavirus crisis.

On March 24, Lollapalooza organizers tweeted "While we stay in close contact with local officials, we are well underway with planning for Lolla to take place as soon as it’s safe for us all to be together in Grant Park."

Right around this time every year, we come together to celebrate the announcement of another incredible Lollapalooza lineup. For now, we are at home, taking care of each other, listening to music, and dreaming of summertime in Chicago. (1/3)https://t.co/YFHRsbTNSI — Lollapalooza (@lollapalooza) March 24, 2020

Lightfoot noted, however, that the virus is unpredictable and fluid.

"It's our hope and expectaction that it will go forward," she said. "But we will deal with the circumstances when we're much closer to the start date."

Lollapalooza is scheduled to take place from July 30 to August 2 in Grant Park.