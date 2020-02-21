Chicago’s Lincoln Park High School Removes Another Staffer

A Chicago high school that last month fired two top leaders amid sexual misconduct investigations into the basketball teams has removed another staff member following an alleged altercation with a student.
Jerryelyn Jones, an administrator-in-charge at Lincoln Park High School, sent parents a letter Thursday informing them about the removal of the temporary staffer.
A CPS spokeswoman declined to answer questions concerning the incident. Students staged walkouts earlier this month asking for their leaders back and accusing CPS of shutting out their voices.