Chicago’s Lincoln Park High School Removes Another Staffer

A Chicago high school that last month fired two top leaders amid sexual misconduct investigations into the basketball teams has removed another staff member following an alleged altercation with a student.

Parents and students expressed frustration Monday at the recent abrupt change in leadership and the suspension of the varsity boy's basketball season at Chicago's Lincoln Park High School. NBC 5's Natalie Martinez has the latest.

Jerryelyn Jones, an administrator-in-charge at Lincoln Park High School, sent parents a letter Thursday informing them about the removal of the temporary staffer.

A CPS spokeswoman declined to answer questions concerning the incident. Students staged walkouts earlier this month asking for their leaders back and accusing CPS of shutting out their voices.