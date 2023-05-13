Things to do in Chicago

Chicago's Iconic Buckingham Fountain in Grant Park to Switch On For Summer

Grant Park's fountain is set to surge again with a flip of a switch

By NBC Chicago

With summer on the horizon and a pleasant week of weather ahead, there's no bigger sign that the season has changed in Chicago than water flowing at Buckingham Fountain.

The iconic focal point of Grant Park will come out of its hibernation in the ninth annual "Switch on Summer" event in partnership with ComEd.

According to the Chicago Park District, the landmark first flowed May 26, 1927.

The event also includes family-friendly activities, entertainment, local food vendors, giveaways and live music lined up to take place from noon to 3 p.m.

ComEd will livestream the fountain ceremony here when the time comes.

