Chicago's beloved Honey Butter Fried Chicken opens outpost in Glencoe

Honey Butter Fried Chicken has been a popular staple in Chicago's Avondale neighborhood since 2013

A beloved Chicago fried chicken spot has officially opened an outpost in the northern suburbs.

Honey Butter Fried Chicken opened its location in suburban Glencoe Tuesday, posts to company's social media accounts showed.

"Big news, friends," the video post begins. "HBFC Glencoe is officially open! We are so stoked to have a home on the North Shore and and be a part of the awesome Glencoe community."

Honey Butter has been a staple in Chicago’s Avondale neighborhood since 2013, serving up their iconic fried chicken with honey butter, of course, and corn muffins.

The restaurant offers that chicken in a variety of culinary styles, including a traditional fried chicken sandwich, a honey buffalo sandwich and as a mixed box of drumsticks and boneless breasts and thighs.

The Glencoe location, announced over summer, is located at 668 Vernon Ave. .

