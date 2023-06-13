Chicago's Honey Butter Fried Chicken will open suburban location this year

One of Chicago’s most-beloved fried chicken spots will soon have a second home, as Honey Butter Fried Chicken’s founders have revealed they plan to open a new suburban location.

According to the company, the new Honey Butter location will open later this year in suburban Glencoe.

An exact date is not yet available, but the restaurant will open in the 600 block of Vernon Avenue, according to the company.

“I want to believe Honey Butter Fried Chicken can exist anywhere,” co-owner Christine Cikowski told Eater.

Honey Butter has been a staple in Chicago’s Avondale neighborhood since 2013, serving up their iconic fried chicken with honey butter, of course, and corn muffins.

The restaurant offers that chicken in a variety of culinary styles, including a traditional fried chicken sandwich, a honey buffalo sandwich and as a mixed box of drumsticks and boneless breasts and thighs.

Honey Butter’s chicken has also been sold at the United Center, but a second location has never occurred until now.

According to Eater, the new Glencoe location will have draft beer lines, and the company says it intends to sell more non-alcoholic beverages, as well as pies and popsicles, at the suburban eatery.