Chicago's airports middle of the pack in ranking of nation's best

Chicago’s two airports are getting some props from a new national ranking, but they aren’t among the very best in America.

According to the ranking, published by the Wall Street Journal this week, Phoenix’s Sky Harbor is the best large airport in the U.S., followed by Minneapolis and LAX.

In the large airport category, which covers 20 airports, O’Hare International Airport checks in at No. 11, according to WSJ.

While O’Hare did get praised for their value, they were also dinged in reliability by survey-takers.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

On-time departures and arrivals were figured heavily, along with percentage of flight cancellations and the availability of rides both to and from the airport.

In terms of midsize airports, Midway International Airport ranked at No. 16 out of 30, with San Jose and San Antonio earning top marks in that group.

O’Hare has been praised on other rankings however, with Global Traveler Magazine naming it the best airport in North America for 19 consecutive years, including last year’s edition.