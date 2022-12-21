Chicagoans Get Last-Minute Christmas Shopping Done, Stock Up Ahead of Winter Storm

People across the Chicago area are trying to get things checked off their Christmas shopping list just 24 hours before a winter storm is expected to hit the Midwest.

“Bring it, bring it, bring it,” said Todd Edwards. “I’m ready!”

“Oh my God so it’s a little crazy in there,” said Christine Allen. “There’s no grocery carts, the shelves are getting a little empty, you know.”

Allen went to the Jewel-Osco on the Near West Side picking up some last minute items for her Christmas dinner, and said she is stocking up just in case.

“I don’t drive well in the snow because I’m not from here so I’m not ready for these kind of things,” said Allen.

“I just don’t want to have anything I need tomorrow or when my family shows up Saturday and the stores get empty really fast when they said the snow is coming.”

The parking lot to the grocery store was packed. Video taken from inside a Wal-Mart in Cicero on Wednesday morning showed long lines at checkout. Chicagoans said they’re ready to take on the winter storm.

“I ain’t worried about it,” said one woman. “I’ve been here all my life, crank the snowblower up—it will be fine.”

From the grocery stores to the shopping malls, shoppers were out looking for last minute Christmas gifts for family and friends at Westfield Old Orchard in Skokie.

“Oh just emergency panic shopping,” said Dennis. “You know, the same, always waiting until the very last minute.”

“The lines are long, but it’s worth it,” said Mara Chaiken. “It’s been really fun. It’s a little cold out here.”

Old Orchard is scheduled to open from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. Thursday and Friday, aiding last minute shoppers who hope they can get everything done before the winter storm hits.

“Take shelter you know,” said Isaiah Bishop. “I got the Netflix ready to go and I’m just ready.”

“Hopefully we’ll get out,” said Carly Chaiken. “But I don’t know. The best thing we can do is hope we’ll just wait it out and see what happens.”