Chicago Woman Arrested for Murder in 4-Month-Old Baby's Death

The Cook County Medical Examiner's office determined the baby died from multiple child abuse injuries.

By NBC Chicago and Chicago Sun-Times Wire

A Chicago woman was arrested Saturday in connection with the murder of a 4-month-old who died from child abuse injuries days earlier, according to law enforcement.

Norma Chagnama, 29, was arrested for murder - strong probability of causing death or injury, according to a news release from the Chicago Police Department.

According to fire officials, emergency crews were initially called to the 4700 block of North Lawndale Avenue Thursday afternoon regarding an infant who was unconscious and not breathing. The baby was taken to an area hospital where she died 12 hours later.

Through an autopsy, the Cook County Medical Examiner's office determined the baby died from multiple child abuse injuries. The infant was identified as Zury Cruz Sumba, officials said.

A spokesman for the Department of Children and Family Services said the agency had prior contact with the family and is conducting an investigation.

Chagnama's relation to the infant remained unclear Sunday evening.

