Chicago Wolves Win Calder Cup, First League Championship in More Than a Decade

The Chicago Wolves defeated the Springfield Thunderbirds 4-0 Saturday night to become Calder Cup champions, the team's first American Hockey League championship since 2008.
While hopes were high ahead of the match-up, the message from head coach Ryan Warsofsky was the same, according to tweet from the AHL.
"Stay in the moment," he has said.
And that's what the team did.
After David Gust scored a goal, bringing Chicago to 3-0, the Wolves tweeted, "GUSTTYYYYY...THIS IS HAPPENING."
Saturday's win marks the Wolves fifth league championship.