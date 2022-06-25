Chicago Wolves Win Calder Cup, First League Championship in More Than a Decade

The Chicago Wolves defeated the Springfield Thunderbirds 4-0 Saturday night to become Calder Cup champions, the team's first American Hockey League championship since 2008.

While hopes were high ahead of the match-up, the message from head coach Ryan Warsofsky was the same, according to tweet from the AHL.

"Stay in the moment," he has said.

Tonight, the @Chicago_Wolves are going to play for the #CalderCup But the message from head coach Ryan Warsofsky remains the same: Stay in the moment.



— American Hockey League (@TheAHL) June 25, 2022

And that's what the team did.

After David Gust scored a goal, bringing Chicago to 3-0, the Wolves tweeted, "GUSTTYYYYY...THIS IS HAPPENING."

Saturday's win marks the Wolves fifth league championship.