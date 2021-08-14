Chicago Will Remove Amazon Locker in Park on North Side Following Complaints

Chicago officials will remove a newly installed Amazon delivery locker in a park on the city's North Side, following complaints from residents.

According to a Facebook post from Ald. Rossana Rodríguez, the Amazon delivery hub in Brands Park in Chicago's Avondale neighborhood is "clearly obstructing a public walkway" and will be removed soon.

"Neighbors, our office was recently made aware of a newly installed Amazon delivery hub in Brands Park that is clearly obstructing a public walkway. We contacted the park who informed us that the hub was improperly installed and will be moved asap. We are also looking into the contractual relationship between Amazon and the Chicago Parks District because we do not believe this to be a proper use of public property. Thank you to our 33rd Ward neighbors who alerted us of this matter," Rodríguez wrote in the post.

The Chicago Park District said in a statement that the Amazon locker at Brands Park will be relocated.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

The park district noted that, as part of a new partnership, Amazon Hub will be installing delivery lockers at parks throughout the city for convenience to the community.

"Locations will be dispersed throughout the city in neighborhood parks to provide this convenient amenity for residents in the area," a spokesperson for the park district said. "These installations are being placed as an added offering to our park patrons and community members."