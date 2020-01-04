At Least 1 Killed, 6 Injured in Chicago Weekend Shootings

At least one person has been killed and six others have been injured in shootings across the city of Chicago this weekend, police said.

In the only deadly shooting of the weekend as of Saturday evening, a man was shot and killed by a security guard at a Mexican restaurant on the city's Northwest side. According to police, a security guard at El Taconazo La Fiesta, which is located in the 7100 block of West Diversey, shot the unidentified victim during an altercation.

Police hadn't said if anyone was arrested, or what led up to the fight Saturday evening.

Here are the other shootings that have happened so far this weekend:

Saturday

An 18-year-old man and a 19-year-old man both sustained gunshot wounds at approximately 9:16 a.m. in the 4400 block of West West End, police said. Both victims were struck in the shoulder and self-transported to Cook County Hospital where they were listed in good condition.

In the 800 block of West 72nd Street at approximately 9:42 a.m., a 23-year-old man sustained a gunshot wound to the leg, police said. The victim said he was shot by unknown offenders and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center where he was listed in good condition.

Two men sustained gunshot wounds at approximately 12:15 p.m. in the 2400 block of West Jackson, according to Chicago police. The unidentified victims both suffered gunshot wounds to the leg and were transported to Stroger Hospital where they were listed in stable condition.

Friday