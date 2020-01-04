Man Shot, Killed During Confrontation With Restaurant Security Guard in Montclare

A man was shot and killed during a confrontation with an armed security guard at a restaurant in Chicago’s Montclare neighborhood on the West Side, police say.

According to authorities, two men were involved in a confrontation at approximately 1:47 a.m. Saturday in the 7100 block of West Diversey. During that confrontation, the security guard at the restaurant shot the other man in the neck, police said.

The man was taken to Loyola Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police say two weapons were recovered at the scene, and detectives are questioning the security guard in connection with the incident.

The incident is not the first to occur at the restaurant. According to Chicago police, the son of the man who owns the restaurant where the shooting took place was also killed in an armed confrontation during an armed robbery attempt in 2017.

No charges have been filed, and police are continuing to investigate the shooting.