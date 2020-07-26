Chicago Weekend Shootings: 1 Dead, at Least 38 Wounded in Gun Violence

A 19-year-old woman is dead and at least 38 other people have been injured in shootings across the city of Chicago, authorities say.

Chicago police reported a fatal shooting in the 3000 block of East 78th Street at approximately 1:52 a.m. Saturday. According to authorities, two individuals were standing in the parking area of an apartment complex when shots were fired from an unknown location.

A 19-year-old woman was hit in the head by the gunfire, and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center. She was later pronounced dead, according to police.

A 39-year-old woman was also taken to the University of Chicago, and she was listed in fair condition after being shot in the right shoulder.

Area Two detectives are investigating, and no arrests have been made.

Here are the rest of the weekend’s shootings thus far:

Friday –

At least two people were shot in the 800 block of West 59 th Street at approximately 5:19 p.m. According to police, the individuals were standing in the parking lot of a gas station when a person in a black SUV fired several rounds at them. A 28-year-old man was hit in the right leg, and a 24-year-old man was hit in both legs during the shooting. Both are in good condition, police said.

Street at approximately 5:19 p.m. According to police, the individuals were standing in the parking lot of a gas station when a person in a black SUV fired several rounds at them. A 28-year-old man was hit in the right leg, and a 24-year-old man was hit in both legs during the shooting. Both are in good condition, police said. In the 4000 block of West Cullerton at approximately 5:33 p.m., a 19-year-old man was standing on a front porch when two men walked up and began firing shots at him. He was hit in the right arm and both legs, and was taken to Mount Sinai in serious condition, according to police.

At approximately 11:54 p.m. in the 5800 block of South Wabash, two individuals were standing in an alley when they were hit by gunfire, according to police. A 40-year-old woman was hit in the left leg and right arm, and is in fair condition, while a 48-year-old man was hit in the leg and is in good condition. Both were taken to the University of Chicago.

Saturday –

A 21-year-old man was inside a party bus in the 1500 block of West 56 th Street just after midnight when a man in a passing white sedan fired shots at the vehicle, grazing the victim’s neck. He was treated and released at the scene, police said, while several other individuals were hit by glass. All refused medical treatment.

Street just after midnight when a man in a passing white sedan fired shots at the vehicle, grazing the victim’s neck. He was treated and released at the scene, police said, while several other individuals were hit by glass. All refused medical treatment. In the 300 block of West Garfield Boulevard at approximately 1:25 a.m., a 27-year-old man was in a vehicle when a silver SUV approached and a person inside opened fire. The man was hit in the right thigh, leg, and buttocks, and is in good condition at St. Bernard, police said.

Illinois State Police say that a 22-year-old woman was driving in a vehicle on the southbound Dan Ryan near 79 th Street at approximately 2:40 a.m. when she was shot by an individual in another car. The woman drove herself to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, and traffic was closed on the highway for approximately an hour as an investigation took place.

Street at approximately 2:40 a.m. when she was shot by an individual in another car. The woman drove herself to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, and traffic was closed on the highway for approximately an hour as an investigation took place. A 42-year-old man was standing outside a residence in the 6000 block of South Racine at approximately 3:47 a.m. when he was shot in the leg, police said. The man was unsure of where the gunfire came from. He was taken to the University of Chicago in good condition.

In the 200 block of North Wabash at approximately 5 a.m., a 26-year-old man was a passenger in a vehicle when the occupants of that car became involved in a verbal altercation with a man standing on the street. Police say that man pulled out a weapon and fired shots at the car, striking the victim three times in the back. He is in serious condition at Northwestern Hospital.

At approximately 5:10 a.m. in the 2100 block of West Maypole, two individuals were shot when a person in a dark colored SUV fired shots at them, striking both victims. A 41-year-old man was hit in the groin, thigh and abdomen, and is in serious condition at Stroger, while a 39-year-old woman is in fair condition at Rush after being shot in the right leg.

Two women were driving in a vehicle in the 1300 block of South Springfield at approximately 5:20 a.m. when a person fired shots from the sidewalk, striking both victims. A 22-year-old woman was hit in the back, and is in serious condition at Mount Sinai. A second woman, a 25-year-old, was hit in the left knee and is in good condition, police said.

In the 2600 block of West 22nd Place, a 17-year-old boy and 37-year-old man were shot while standing on a sidewalk, police said. According to officers, an unknown light-colored vehicle pulled up alongside the victims and someone inside fired shots, striking the victims. The 17-year-old was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital with a gunshot wound to the shoulder. The 37-year-old male victim sustained a gunshot wound to the left foot and self-transported to St. Anthony Hospital.

At approximately 2:11 p.m. in the 3000 block of West Harrison, a 13-year-old girl was shot while in an alley, police stated. The victim sustained a gunshot wound to the right leg and was transported to Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition.

A 24-year-old man was injured in a shooting at approximately 2:38 p.m. in the 700 block of North Central Avenue, police said. Another man shot the victim during a fight inside a home, police said. The victim was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition.

At approximately 3:53 p.m. in the 6700 block of South Jeffery, a 31-year-old male was found shot at a gas station, according to Chicago police. The victim sustained a gunshot wound to the left arm and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in stable condition.

A 17-year-old boy was standing in the 11300 block of South Carpenter at approximately 9 p.m. when a person inside a passing black SUV fired shots at him, grazing his head, according to police. The teen was taken to the University of Chicago in good condition.

In the 4000 block of West Van Buren at approximately 10:11 p.m., two men were standing on a sidewalk when a vehicle pulled up and a person inside opened fire. A 23-year-old man was hit in the kneecap, and a 24-year-old man was hit in the neck. Both are in good condition, police said.

Just after 10:30 p.m. in the 1800 block of West Maypole, a 39-year-old man was riding in a vehicle when another individual approached the car, police said. That man opened fire, striking the victim in both legs. He was taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition.

Chicago police say a 29-year-old woman was sitting in a vehicle in the 9700 block of South Avenue J at approximately 10:40 p.m. when she was hit in the arm by a stray bullet from two vehicles that were firing shots at one another. The woman was treated and released on the scene.

A 25-year-old man was sitting in a parked car in the 2600 block of West Fletcher at approximately 10:52 p.m. when a man approached on foot and fired shots into the car, striking the victim in the leg. He was taken to Illinois Masonic in fair condition, according to police.

In the 7700 block of South Christiana at approximately 11:10 p.m., two men were walking through an alley when a man in a black sedan fired shots at them. Both victims, a 19-year-old and a 22-year-old, were hit in the legs, and both are in fair condition at Christ Hospital, police said.

Sunday –