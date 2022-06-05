Chicago Weekend Shootings: 1 Dead, at Least 16 Hurt in Gun Violence

Chicago police say that one man has been killed and at least 16 other individuals have been hurt in shootings across the city so far this weekend.

A man was fatally shot Saturday afternoon in the 3600 block of West Grenshaw, according to authorities.

Police say the man was near the back of a residence when he was struck by gunfire at approximately 1:28 p.m.

The man was hit in the back, and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say that no suspects are in custody, and an investigation remains underway.

Here are the rest of the weekend’s shootings so far:

Friday –

At approximately 5:33 p.m. in the 4900 block of South Champlain, a 21-year-old man was sitting in a vehicle when he was shot. Police say he was taken to an area hospital in serious condition.

In the 7000 block of South Merrill at approximately 7:09 p.m., a 25-year-old man was standing on a sidewalk when he was struck in the head by a gunshot, according to police. He was taken to an area hospital in critical condition.

Two men were standing in the 2600 block of West 12 th Place at approximately 7:55 p.m. when a person fired shots at them. Both men, a 38-year-old and an 18-year-old, were shot in the legs, and were listed in good condition at an area hospital, police said.

Police reported that a 24-year-old man was sitting in the passenger seat of a vehicle driving in the 2300 block of South Troy at approximately 8:15 p.m. when he was shot by a person that got out of another vehicle at the scene. The man was hit in the back, and was listed in fair condition at an area hospital.

At approximately 11:43 p.m. in the 5900 block of West Iowa Street, a 41-year-old man was standing outside when a person in a passing sedan fired shots, striking him in the leg. According to police, the man was taken to an area hospital in fair condition.

Saturday –

In the 300 block of West 59 th Place at approximately 12:42 a.m., a 25-year-old man became involved in a verbal altercation with another man. That individual opened fire and shot the victim multiple times, according to police. He was taken to an area hospital in critical condition.

A 31-year-old woman was walking in the 300 block of South Cicero at approximately 2:09 a.m. when she was shot in the ankle. Police say she was taken to an area hospital in good condition.

Police say that two victims were standing outside in the 1300 block of North Hudson at approximately 2:27 a.m. when a verbal altercation began nearby. One of the individuals then opened fire, striking both victims. A 23-year-old man was shot in the chest, and a 14-year-old boy was shot in the abdomen and leg. Both were listed in fair condition at area hospitals.

At approximately 2:33 p.m. in the 2000 block of East 71 st Street, two men were standing on a sidewalk when a person got out of a nearby vehicle and fired shots at them. A 63-year-old man was struck in the leg and ankle, and was listed in good condition at a nearby hospital, police say. A 27-year-old man was hit multiple times, and was taken to an area hospital in critical condition.

In the 9100 block of South Paxton at approximately 3:53 p.m., a 6-year-old girl was in the backyard of a residence when a bullet grazed her thigh, police said. The girl was taken to an area hospital in good condition, and it is unclear at this time where the gunfire came from.

A 27-year-old man was inside a vehicle in the 1100 block of West 79 th Street at approximately 5:16 p.m. when he was approached by a person who fired shots, striking him in the abdomen. Police say the man was taken to an area hospital in good condition.

Police responded to a ShotSpotter call in the 1900 block of South Trumbull at approximately 10:45 p.m., and when they arrived on the scene they discovered a 23-year-old man lying on the ground with a gunshot wound to his head. The man was taken to an area hospital in critical condition, and witnesses at the scene were not cooperative with police.

Sunday –