Chicago Weather: Warm and Humid With a Chance For Storms Saturday

Chicago is in for another hot and humid weekend, but there could be some relief in the upcoming week.

Some isolated showers and storms could arrive along the lakefront Saturday, but the heavy rainfall is expected to remain north of Chicago.

Most of the area is expected to remain dry, warm and humid throughout the day and into the night with temperature highs in the low 90s on Saturday.

By Sunday afternoon and evening, showers and storms could move in from the south bringing a cold front, which is expected to drop high temperatures from the 90s to the 70s for the upcoming week.

To kick off the work week, temperatures will likely be in the mid-80s and cooler along the lakefront on Monday with a chance for some isolated showers from the remnants of Hurricane Ida.

Tuesday will likely look similar with showers south of Chicago and temperature highs cooling to the upper 70s.