Chicago Weather Radar: Track The Snow Spreading Across Chicago, Suburbs

A winter weather went into effect at 6 a.m. Tuesday morning across the Chicago area, with 2-5 inches of snow expected to fall in some locations.

The storm will primarily impact the northern and western suburbs, but 1-to-3 inches of snow could fall in the southern suburbs as well, snarling the morning and evening commutes and causing travel headaches throughout the day.

You can track the arrival of the weather with our radar:

Tracking Chicago's First Measurable Snowfall

Winter Weather Advisory Issued as Chicago's First Snow Leads to Spinouts, Slick Morning Commute

Tracking Chicago Snow Totals, Accumulation as Area Sees First Measurable Snowfall of 2022

When Does Chicago Typically See its First Snowfall?

According to the National Weather Service, the average date that Chicago typically sees its first measurable snowfall is Nov. 18.

O'Hare International Airport has seen two ends of extremes in recent years, with 2019's first measurable snowfall coming on Oct. 30, the seventh-earliest measurable snowfall in Chicago since 1967.

Just last year, Chicago saw its latest first measurable snowfall of all-time, according to the National Weather Service. Snow did not fall at O'Hare Airport until Dec. 28, when 1.5 inches of snowfall were recorded.

The earliest snowfall record was set on Oct. 12, 2006, when 0.3 inches of snow fell at O'Hare.

Here's a look at when the city saw its first snowfall over the past 10 years, and how much snow fell:

  • 2012: Dec. 20, 0.2 inches
  • 2013: Nov. 11, 0.4 inches
  • 2014: Oct. 31, 0.1 inches
  • 2015: Nov. 20, 4.2 inches
  • 2016: Dec. 4, 6.4 inches
  • 2017: Nov. 10, 0.1 inches
  • 2018: Nov. 9, 1 inch
  • 2019: Oct. 30, 1.2 inches
  • 2020: Nov. 24, 0.7 inches
  • 2021: Dec. 28, 1.5 inches

