Chicago Weather: Partly Sunny and Humid With Possible Storms This Weekend

Chicago is in for a hot and humid weekend, with a chance for scattered showers.

Mostly dry throughout the day, Saturday is expected to bring the heat and humidity amid party sunny skies. Storms are possible north of the area in the late afternoon and early evening hours.

The Chicago area is under a marginal risk for severe storms. According to the NBC 5 Storm Team, any storm that develops Saturday afternoon could contain damaging winds and heavy lightening.

Temperature highs will likely reach the upper 80s on Saturday and low 90s on Sunday, where the area could see another set of isolated storms in the evening and into the night.

The hot and humid pattern is set to continue into the work week, as heat indexes could reach 100 degrees with periods of thunderstorms.

