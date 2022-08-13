Chicago Weather: Partly Cloudy, Warm Temperatures Expected Saturday

A line of clouds should slide out of the Chicago area, bringing warm temperatures and breezes throughout Saturday.

While sunlight should peak past the breaks in the clouds, a few light showers also could be a possibility, though no heavy precipitation is expected, according to NBC 5 meteorologist Pete Sack. Temperatures should stand in the low 80s.

Chances of precipitation will persist throughout the overnight period, but they should roll on out in time for Sunday morning.

To round out the weekend, Sunday's weather should be consistent with that of the previous day, with partly cloudy conditions also expected. The temperature, however, could drop and remain in the upper 70s.

The stretch of warm weather should continue throughout the week.

Monday is expected to reach the upper 70s, while Tuesday and Wednesday should hit the mid 70s. Partly cloudy conditions are expected each day.