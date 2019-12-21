At Least 4 Killed, 11 Injured in Chicago Weekend Shootings

At least four people have died and 11 others have sustained injuries in shootings across the city of Chicago so far this weekend, police said.

In the first deadly shooting of the weekend, a 44-year-old man was shot and killed at approximately 9:20 p.m. Friday in the 5100 block of West Ferdinand, police said. A witness reported that the victim opened the front door and shots were fired, striking him. No one was in custody as of Saturday evening.

In a separate incident, a 27-year-old man died from injuries he sustained in a shooting at approximately 1:27 a.m. Saturday in the 7300 block of South Blackstone, police confirmed. The victim was standing on a sidewalk when someone inside a black sedan fired shots, officers said.

The victim was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center where he was pronounced dead. No one has been arrested.

In the city's third deadly shooting of the weekend, a 55-year-old man was shot and killed while inside a residence at approximately 4:35 a.m. Saturday in the 1600 block of West Morse, police confirmed. Police said an unknown man kicked in the door and fired shots. No one had been arrested as of Saturday evening.

A fourth person died from injuries he sustained in a shooting Saturday afternoon in the 6000 block of South Fairfield, police said. At approximately 2:18 p.m., a 41-year-old man was standing on a coroner when he was approached by an unknown male suspect who displayed a handgun and fired shots. The victim sustained gunshot wounds to the back and abdomen and was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center where he died.

Here are the other shootings that have happened so far this weekend:

Saturday

In the 1200 block of South Western at approximately 12:20 a.m., a 28-year-old woman was sitting inside a parked vehicle when an occupant in a grey sedan fired shots, Chicago police confirmed. The victim was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in stable condition with a gunshot wound to the right arm and abdomen.

At approximately 2:17 a.m. in the 4700 block of West Lake Street, two people were inside a parked vehicle when someone inside a white Jeep fired shots, striking them, according to Chicago police. A 25-year-old man was taken to Stroger Hospital with a gunshot wound to the abdomen and listed in critical condition. A 24-year-old man was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition with gunshot wounds to the right shoulder and left torso.

In the 100 block of West 102nd Street at approximately 3:40 a.m., a 23-year-old man was shot while walking on the street by someone inside a blue SUV, police said. The victim was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center in stable condition with a gunshot wound to the right leg.

A 29-year-old man was shot while sitting inside a car parked at a gas station at approximately 3:40 a.m. in the 3700 block of West Addison, police confirmed. The victim was taken to Advocate Illinois Masonic Hospital in critical condition.

In the 2500 block of West Jackson at approximately 4 a.m., a 31-year-old man sustained a gunshot wound, police said. The victim self-transported to Stroger Hospital where he was listed in stable condition.

A 27-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds was taken by a friend to the University of Illinois at Chicago Hospital at approximately 4:22 a.m., police said. The victim wouldn't provide details about the incident and was later transferred to Stroger Hospital.

At approximately 3:08 p.m. in the 6300 block of South Albany, two men were injured in a shooting, police said. A 20-year-old male victim told police he was walking down a street when a white vehicle drove up, and an unknown person inside started firing shots. An unknown person returned fire at the vehicle, which then fled the area. The victim sustained a gunshot wound to the leg and was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center in stable condition. Shortly after the incident, an 18-year-old male self-transported to Holy Cross Hospital in a white vehicle that had damage from apparent gunshots, police said. The 18-year-old man sustained a gunshot wound to the right leg and was listed in stable condition.

Friday