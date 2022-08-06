Chicago Violence: At Least 5 Killed, 21 Injured in Weekend Shootings

At least five people have been killed and 21 others injured in shootings across the city of Chicago so far this weekend, according to police.

In the most recent fatal incident, a 41-year-old man died from injuries suffered in a shooting at approximately 1:54 p.m. Saturday in the 2600 block of South Tripp, police stated. The victim was on the street when he was shot in the abdomen by an unknown individual, authorities said. The victim was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital where he later died.

In a separate incident, a 30-year-old man was fatally shot at approximately 5:13 a.m. Saturday in the 4000 block of West Monroe, authorities said. The victim was found unresponsive and taken to Mount Sinai Hospital with a gunshot wound to his neck, according to Chicago police. He was later pronounced dead.

One man was fatally shot and another was injured in a shooting at approximately 3:20 a.m. Saturday in the 400 block of South Clark, authorities said. The two victims were standing in a parking lot when an occupant in a black sedan fired shots. A 29-year-old man was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital with multiple gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead, police stated. A second victim, age 23, was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital with gunshot wounds to the right leg and arm.

Approximately five minutes earlier, a 26-year-old man was fatally shot in the 200 block of West 87th Street, police stated. The victim was standing in a parking lot with several people when shots were fired. He was dropped off at Stroger Hospital with a gunshot wound to the chest and later pronounced dead, police said.

In the first shooting of the weekend, a 29-year-old man was fatally shot while riding a CTA train at approximately 2:05 a.m. Saturday in the 0-100 block of West 79th Street, police said. Witnesses told police the victim was inside a train car when an unknown man opened fire, striking him. The victim was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center with gunshot wounds to the chest and abdomen where he later died, police said.

No one was in custody as of Saturday afternoon.

Here are the other shootings that have been reported:

Saturday

A 31-year-old female sustained a gunshot wound at approximately 12:14 a.m. in the 0-100 block of North Kilbourn, authorities said. The victim was standing on the sidewalk when an occupant in a red sedan opened fire. The victim sustained a gunshot wound to the buttocks and was listed in good condition at Mount Sinai Hospital, according to police.

At approximately 1 a.m. in the 7400 block of South Calumet, a man was standing on a sidewalk with several people when shots were fired, according to law enforcement. The victim was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition with a gunshot wound to the left leg.

A 29-year-old man was shot while driving at approximately 1:45 a.m. in the 300 block of West 18th Street, police stated. The victim was driving eastbound when an occupant in a black SUV fired shots, police said. The victim was shot in the face and taken to Stroger Hospital in fair condition.

Two teenagers were shot while standing on a sidewalk at approximately 1:27 a.m. in the 9100 block of South Carpenter, police said. A male offender approached the victims on foot and fired shots, striking both. A 16-year-old male was dropped off at Jackson Park Hospital with a gunshot wound to the right leg. A 15-year-old boy was dropped off at the hospital with a gunshot wound to the abdomen. He was said to be in fair condition.

At approximately 1:50 a.m. in the 6800 block of South Wolcott, two people were standing on the sidewalk when an unknown man opened fire, police said. A 51-year-old man was shot in the left arm and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition. A 56-year-old woman was shot in both legs and listed in good condition at the hospital.

A 33-year-old man was injured in a shooting at approximately 2 a.m. in the 2100 block of South Canal, police stated. The victim was standing on a sidewalk when shots were fired. He was dropped off at Stroger Hospital and listed in good condition with a gunshot wound to the right arm.

In the 4300 block of South Wood, a 27-year-old victim was driving eastbound at approximately 2:13 a.m. when several men opened fire, police said. The victim was shot in the back and taken to Stroger Hospital.

At approximately 3:20 a.m. in the 6700 block of South Crieger, a 28-year-old man was walking on the sidewalk when he heard shots and felt pain, police stated. The victim was dropped off at St. Bernard Hospital with a gunshot wound to the right arm. He was listed in good condition.

In the 2400 block of West Erie at approximately 3:48 a.m., a 31-year-old man was walking outside when he heard shots and felt pain, police said. He was taken to Rush University Medical Center with a gunshot wound to the left ankle.

A 28-year-old man suffered a gunshot wound after a carjacking at approximately 4:53 a.m. in the 7100 block of South Ashland, police said. The victim was inside his vehicle when an unidentified offender entered through the front passenger's side door and displayed a gun. The offender then demanded the victim's vehicle, at which point he complied. As the offender was fleeing the scene, a shot was fired in the victim's direction, authorities said. The victim was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition with a gunshot wound to his left leg.

In the 8300 block of South Peoria, a 34-year-old man was outside when he heard shots and felt pain, police stated. He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center with gunshot wounds to his left shoulder and left wrist. He was said to be in good condition.

Friday