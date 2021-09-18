Chicago Violence: At Least 4 Killed, 15 Injured in Weekend Shootings So Far

Four people have died and 15 others have sustained injuries, including a 3-year-old boy, in shootings so far this weekend across Chicago, according to police.
The first fatal shooting happened early Saturday morning at approximately 12:14 a.m. in the 1900 block of South St. Louis when a 29-year-old man and a 34-year-old man were shot, according to police.
The 29-year-old man was shot in the eye and arm and taken to Mount Sinai Hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said. The 34-year-old man was shot in the head and pronounced dead at the scene.
No one was in custody as of Saturday afternoon and Area Four detectives were investigating.
In the 200 block of East 121st Place on Saturday at approximately 12:50 a.m., a 31-year-old man was found unresponsive with gunshot wounds to the buttocks and torso, according to police.
The man was taken to Christ Hospital where he was listed in serious condition, though he was later pronounced dead, police said.
No one was in custody as of Saturday afternoon and Area Two detectives were investigating.
Another fatal shooting happened at approximately 2:39 a.m. Saturday morning in the 3100 block of West Arthington when a 21-year-old man was in a verbal confrontation with a woman, police said.
A man approached the 21-year-old and shot him in the chest, arm and hip. He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition, then later pronounced dead.
There was no one in custody as of Saturday afternoon and Area Four detectives were investigating.
In the 800 block of North Orleans at approximately 3:50 a.m., a 33-year-old man was standing next to his vehicle when an unidentified person in a blue SUV fired several shots, police said.
The man sustained was shot in the chest and was taken to Northwestern Hospital where he was pronounced dead, according to police.
No one was in custody as of Saturday afternoon and Area Three detectives were investigating.
Here are the other incidents that have been reported:
Friday -
- Two men were sitting in a vehicle in the 100 block of West 125th Street at approximately 5:45 p.m. when a person in a maroon-colored Jeep fired shots, striking the 50-year-old in the upper right leg and the 27-year-old in the upper right leg, police said. Both men were taken to Christ Hospital in good condition.
- A 27-year-old man was sitting in front of the steps of his home in the 300 block of North Hamlin at approximately 9:10 p.m. when an unknown person approached and shot him in the abdomen, police said. He took himself to Stroger Hospital where he was listed in good condition.
- In the 300 block of West Erie at approximately 11:35 p.m., a 46-year-old man sustained a graze wound to the arm after a "brief discussion" with an unidentified man, police said. The man was reportedly upset after not being allowed access to a bar. The man returned to a black sedan after the discussion and fired shots at bar security. The man was taken into custody and the 46-year-old was taken to Northwestern Hospital in good condition.
- In the 2400 block of West Lunt at approximately 11:40 p.m., a 36-year-old man was sitting in a parked vehicle when he was approached by an unknown man who shot him in the leg, police said. The man took himself to Swedish Hospital in fair condition.
- At 11:49 p.m. in the 1500 block of West Marquette Road, a 35-year-old man was walking outside when he heard a gunshot and felt pain, police said. The man was shot in the foot and transported to Holy Cross Hospital in good condition.
Saturday -
- Two 20-year-old men were outside on the rear porch in the 2600 block of North Melvina at approximately 12:34 a.m. when they heard several shots fired, police said. One of the men sustained a graze wound in the buttocks and the other was shot twice in the leg. The two were taken to Loyola in good condition.
- At approximately 1:11 a.m., a man in his 30s was shot in the abdomen and took himself to University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition.
- In the 2500 block of South Kedzie at approximately 2:06 a.m., a 22-year-old woman was outside when a person in a red Jeep fired shots, striking her twice in the arm and once in the wrist, police said. She was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition.
- An 18-year-old man was standing outside in the 2400 block of West 24th Place at approximately 2:14 a.m. when he heard gunshots fired and felt pain, police said. He was shot in the hand and taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital in good condition.
- A 26-year-old man was working window service at a restaurant in the 200 block of South Cicero at approximately 3:20 a.m. when an unidentified man shot him before fleeing the scene, police said. He sustained a graze wound to the torso and refused to go to the hospital after being listed in good condition.
- In the 8200 block of South Wentworth at approximately 10:44 a.m., a 22-year-old man was inside a residence when he heard shots coming from outside and felt pain, police said. The man was shot in the abdomen and taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition.
- A 3-year-old boy was shot in the back inside a residence in the 9300 block of South Escanaba at approximately 10:45 a.m., police said. He was taken to Trinity Hospital, then transferred to Comer Children's Hospital in good condition.
- At approximately 11:26 a.m. in the 900 block of West Montrose, a 21-year-old man was inside a vehicle when an unknown SUV approached him and a person began to firing shots, police said. The was shot in the back and took himself to Weiss Hospital in critical condition.