Chicago Violence: At Least 2 Dead, 21 Injured in Weekend Shootings

At least two people have died and 21 people, including three children, have sustained injuries in shootings so far this weekend in Chicago, authorities said.

The first fatal shooting of the weekend happened Friday in the 3400 block of West Division at approximately 9:07 p.m., when a 38-year-old man was in the front passenger seat of a vehicle that was traveling westbound on Division and a person in another vehicle shot at him, police said.

The man sustained one gunshot wound to the face and was transported to Humboldt Park Health Hospital by the driver of the vehicle. Later, he was pronounced dead.

No one was in custody as of Saturday afternoon and police said Area Five Detectives are investigating.

Less than an hour later on Saturday, a 31-year-old man was shot at approximately 9:58 p.m. in the 1700 block of East 67th Street, police stated.

The man, who was shot while in the hallway of his apartment complex, sustained one gunshot wound to the chest and was listed in critical condition at the University of Chicago Medical Center. He was later pronounced dead.

Police said no one is in custody and Area One Detectives are investigating.

Here are the shootings that have occurred as of Friday night:

Friday -

Two men, age 22 and 30, suffered injuries in a shooting at approximately 5:40 p.m. in the 7100 block of South Stewart, according to Chicago police. Both victims were near the front of a residence when someone fired shots from inside an unknown vehicle. The 30-year-old man was shot in the leg and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition. The 22-year-old man sustained a graze wound and refused treatment, police stated.

In the 4100 block of West Adams at approximately 5:40 p.m., two men were driving when they heard gunshots in an unknown direction. One victim, a 30-year-old man, sustained a gunshot wound to the hand. The second victim, 27 years old, was shot in the leg, police said. The victims drove to Loretto Hospital and were said to be in good condition.

At approximately 7:17 p.m. in the 4000 block of West Washington, a 4-year-old girl and 19-year-old man were standing near a sidewalk when they were shot, according to police. The young girl was struck in the foot and taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition, police stated. The 19-year-old man sustained injuries to his abdomen and buttocks. He was reported to be in critical condition at Mount Sinai Hospital.

In the 2500 block of North Cicero at approximately 7:33 p.m., a 33-year-old woman was traveling northbound in a vehicle when she noticed a car with two men inside following her, police stated. The victim attempted to make a U-turn, but was shot by one of the men during the process. She was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital with a gunshot wound to the right hand. No arrests have been made.

A 21-year-old man was walking northbound in the 10500 block of South Yates at approximately 10:52 p.m. when he was approached by an man who produced a handgun and shot at the victim before fleeing the scene, police said. The man sustained one gunshot wound to the chest and was transported to University of Chicago Hospital in stable condition.

At approximately 11:26 p.m. in the 5400 block of West Augusta, a 26-year-old man was exiting a vehicle when he heard several shots fired and felt pain, police said. The victim sustained one gunshot wound to the leg and was transported to West Suburban Hospital in stable condition.

In the 3000 block of West Lawrence at approximately 11:40 p.m., a 12-year-old boy and a 14-year-old boy were in the rear seat of a vehicle that was traveling northbound on Albany when a person inside a SUV shot at the vehicle. The 12-year-old sustained one gunshot wound to the leg and was listed in stable condition. The 14-year-old boy sustained one gunshot wound to the back of the neck and was listed in critical condition. Both boys were transported to Illinois Masonic Hospital.

A 20-year-old man was traveling in a vehicle in the 3800 block of West Harrison at approximately 11:30 p.m. when he heard several shots fired and felt pain, police said. The man sustained one gunshot wound to the jaw and mouth and was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital where he was listed in critical condition.

Saturday -