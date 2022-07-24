Chicago Violence: At Least 3 Killed, 48 Injured in Weekend Shootings

At least three people have been killed and 48 others have been injured in shootings across the city of Chicago this weekend, according to police.

In the first deadly shooting of the weekend, a 34-year-old man died from gunshot injuries he sustained early Saturday in the 3700 block of West Fullerton, authorities said. The victim was attending a party when a physical altercation took place, an unknown offender produced a gun and fired shots at the victim. The victim was taken to Advocate Masonic Medical Center where he later died.

A fatal shooting was reported in the Homan Square neighborhood on Chicago’s West Side at approximately 3:19 a.m. Sunday.

Police say a group of men were changing a tire on a vehicle when a person in a dark-colored SUV fired shots at them.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

A 30-year-old man was shot in the face, and was pronounced dead at the scene, according to authorities.

A second victim was shot seven times throughout his body, and was taken to an area hospital in critical condition. A third victim was shot multiple times in the arms and legs, and was also taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Police say there are no suspects in custody, and an investigation remains underway.

Just 10 minutes later in the 5400 block of South Winchester, a domestic disturbance resulted in gunfire.

Police say a verbal altercation occurred inside of a residence between a 25-year-old woman and an unidentified man.

A 37-year-old man tried to intervene, but the other man opened fire, striking both victims. The 37-year-old man was struck in the head and was pronounced dead at the scene, while the woman was hit in the arm. She was taken to an area hospital, where her condition stabilized.

The suspect remains at-large, and Area One detectives are investigating.

Here are the other shootings that have occurred so far this weekend:

Sunday -

Authorities responding to a shots fired call found a man lying on the ground in the 11400 block of South Normal at approximately 12:30 a.m. The man had suffered a gunshot wound to the back of the head, and a weapon was found lying next to him. He was transported to an area hospital in critical condition.

In the 300 block of East 79 th Street at approximately 1:05 a.m., two people were standing outside when a person fired shots into a crowd. A 32-year-old man was driven to a hospital after being shot in the chest, and was listed in critical condition. Police say a second 35-year-old woman, was hit in the thigh, and was listed in good condition.

Street at approximately 1:05 a.m., two people were standing outside when a person fired shots into a crowd. A 32-year-old man was driven to a hospital after being shot in the chest, and was listed in critical condition. Police say a second 35-year-old woman, was hit in the thigh, and was listed in good condition. At approximately 2 a.m. in the 800 block of North Latrobe, officers found two men lying on the ground with gunshot wounds. A 38-year-old man was shot in the back of the head, and was listed in critical condition, while a 39-year-old man was in good condition after being shot in the shoulder. Police say witnesses at the scene declined to cooperate with the investigation.

A 28-year-old man was walking in the 100 block of North Leavitt at approximately 2:45 a.m. when he was approached by two other men. One of the men pulled out a weapon and fired shots, causing the victim to flee. Once he was gone, he realized he’d been shot three times in the left arm, and was taken to an area hospital in good condition, according to police.

In the 3800 block of South Archer Avenue at approximately 3:22 a.m., a 32-year-old man was driving when another vehicle pulled up alongside him, with one of the occupants opening fire. Police say the man was shot in the right side of his abdomen, and was taken to an area hospital in good condition.

Police say a 31-year-old man was driving in the first block of West 110 th Street at approximately 3:23 a.m. when a group of men on a sidewalk fired shots at him. He was struck in the left groin, and was taken to a hospital in good condition.

Street at approximately 3:23 a.m. when a group of men on a sidewalk fired shots at him. He was struck in the left groin, and was taken to a hospital in good condition. At approximately 3:30 a.m. in the 2500 block of South Spaulding, a 23-year-old woman was on a sidewalk when a black truck approached, with a person inside firing shots at her. She was taken to an area hospital in critical condition after being shot in the face. Police say that witnesses in the case were uncooperative.

A 23-year-old man was standing on a street in the 11700 block of South Union at approximately 3:45 a.m. when a person fired shots, striking him in the left thigh. He was listed in good condition, but refused to answer police questions pertaining to the incident.

In the first block of South Western Avenue at approximately 4:08 a.m., a 41-year-old man was stopped in his vehicle when a bullet grazed his calf. Police say he was taken to an area hospital in good condition.

Police say a 27-year-old man was sitting inside a parked vehicle in the 7100 block of South Bennett Avenue at approximately 5 a.m. when he was shot in his lower left abdomen. He was taken to an area hospital, where his condition had stabilized.

Saturday -

At approximately 12:01 a.m., a 28-year-old man was standing outside on a sidewalk when he sustained a gunshot wound, police stated. According to authorities, a black sedan approached, and an unknown offender inside the vehicle began shooting at the victim. The victim ran from the scene and was taken to Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center where he was said to be in good condition.

A 35-year-old man was injured in a shooting at approximately 12:30 a.m. in the 7200 block of South Yates, police stated. The victim was in his vehicle when three unknown men approached and forced him out of the vehicle. A physical altercation ensued, and one of the offenders produced a gun, firing shots at the victim, police stated. He was dropped off at Holy Cross Hospital.

In the 2700 block of West Jackson at approximately 1:47 a.m., four people were shot, according to authorities. A black truck approached the victims, someone exited and then began shooting at the group with a rifle, police stated. A 37-year-old man was shot in the right shoulder and said to be in good condition. A 40-year-old man sustained a graze wound and was also reported to be in good condition. A third victim, a 32-year-old woman, was shot in the back and transported to Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition. The fourth victim, a 40-year-old woman, sustained a graze wound to the leg and self-transported to Norwegian Hospital.

At approximately 3:13 a.m., a 31-year-old man was shot in the foot and transported to Stroger Hospital in good condition, police said. The victim was uncooperative with officers and didn't say where or when the shooting took place, according to authorities.

Two women were found with gunshot injuries at approximately 3:17 a.m. in the 0-100 block of West Division, according to authorities. Officers on foot patrol were in the area and discovered the victims after hearing shots fired. A 29-year-old woman sustained a graze wound to the left side of the head and was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in good condition. The second victim, a 26-year-old woman, was shot in the left leg and buttocks. She was listed in good condition at Northwestern Memorial Hospital.

At approximately 3:24 a.m. in the 300 block of West 94th Place, a 29-year-old woman was sitting on the porch when she heard gunshots and immediately felt pain, according to police. The victim sustained a gunshot wound to the left shoulder and was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center where she was listed in good condition.

A 27-year-old woman was shot at approximately 4:16 a.m. in the 8700 block of South Lafayette, according to police. The female was standing outside with a group of people when she heard shots and felt pain. She self-transported to Little Company of Mary Hospital, but was expected to be transferred to Advocate Christ Medical Center.

In the 7100 block of South Merrill at approximately 5:34 a.m., a 43-year-old man sustained a gunshot wound to the leg, according to authorities. The victim was shot during an altercation with an unknown male offender, authorities said. He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition.

A 32-year-old man was shot multiple times at approximately 7:18 p.m. in the 3300 block of West 28th Street, according to authorities. The victim was standing outside when a gray vehicle approached and someone began firing shots in the victim's direction. The victim was transported to Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition.

Three people were shot while exiting a church in the 10800 block of South State Street at approximately 2:30 p.m. The victims were shot by an occupant inside a gray sedan, authorities said. A 20-year-old man sustained a gunshot wound to the abdomen, shoulder and leg. He was taken to Roseland Hospital in good condition. A second victim, a 37-year-old man, was shot in the upper right thigh and also listed in good condition at the hospital. A third victim, 25 years old, was transported to Advocate Christ Medical Center and listed in good condition.

In the 4800 block of North Kimball at approximately 4:35 p.m., an 18-year-old man was on the sidewalk when an unknown vehicle drove past and someone inside fired shots at the victim, police stated. The victim sustained a gunshot wound to the right leg and was transported to Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center.

Just before 10 p.m. in the 4700 block of South Michigan Avenue, a 17-year-old boy was walking in an alley when he suffered a graze wound to his left calf. He was taken to an area hospital in good condition, police said.

A 27-year-old man was driving in the 1800 block of South Ashland at approximately 10:25 p.m. when a man wearing all-black clothing approached his car and opened fire, police said. The man was struck in the right side of his face, and was taken to an area hospital in critical condition.

In the 4000 block of West Wilcox at approximately 10:45 p.m., a 22-year-old man was approached in an alley by an unknown vehicle. Police say a person inside the vehicle fired shots at him, striking him in the right hand and left thigh. He was taken to an area hospital in good condition.

Police say that a 44-year-old man was driving in the 800 block of North Sacramento at approximately 11 p.m. when a person fired shots into his vehicle. The man was hit in the right arm and the left side of his neck, and was hospitalized in good condition.

At approximately 11:20 p.m. in the 500 block of North Hamlin, a 36-year-old man was sitting on his front porch when he was shot in the buttocks. Police say he was taken to an area hospital in good condition.

Four men were gathered on a street in the 5400 block of South Paulina at approximately 11:45 p.m. when an unknown number of assailants fired more than two dozen shots at them. Two of the victims, a 27-year-old man and a 42-year-old man, were both shot multiple times and were taken to area hospitals in critical condition. Two other victims, a 31-year-old man and a 32-year-old man, were hospitalized in good condition, according to police.

Friday -