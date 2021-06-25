Chicago Violence: At Least 2 Injured In Weekend Shootings

At least two people have been injured in shootings so far this weekend, according to Chicago police.
Here are the incidents that had been reported as of late Friday night:
- At approximately 8:05 p.m. in the 1500 block of North Mayfield, a 20-year-old man was standing in front of a residence when an unknown offender fired shots at the victim, authorities said. The victim was shot in the left leg and taken to Loyola University Medical Center in serious condition.
- In the 200 block of South Cicero at approximately 9:06 p.m., a 56-year-old woman was walking outside when she heard shots and felt pain, according to authorities. The female victim sustained one gunshot wound to the leg and was taken to Stroger Hospital in stable condition.