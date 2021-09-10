Chicago Violence: At Least 1 Killed, 2 Injured in Weekend Shootings So Far

One man has died and two others have sustained injuries in shootings so far this weekend across Chicago, police stated.
At approximately 5:28 p.m. Friday, a man of unknown age was shot and killed in the 7200 block of South Yale. The man was near the sidewalk when he heard shots and felt pain, according to authorities.
The victim sustained a gunshot wound to the armpit area and hand. He was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center and subsequently pronounced dead.
Here are the incidents that have been reported:
Friday
- A 62-year-old man was shot at approximately 5:49 p.m. in the 7100 block of South Princeton, according to police. The victim was near the back of a residence when he heard shots and felt pain. The man sustained a graze wound to the ankle and was treated on scene.
- In the 4200 block of South Wells at approximately 6:12 p.m., a 27-year-old man was near the street when an unknown offender approached, produced a gun and fired shots. The victim sustained a gunshot wound to the buttocks and was listed in good condition at the hospital.