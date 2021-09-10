Chicago Violence: At Least 1 Killed, 2 Injured in Weekend Shootings So Far

One man has died and two others have sustained injuries in shootings so far this weekend across Chicago, police stated.

At approximately 5:28 p.m. Friday, a man of unknown age was shot and killed in the 7200 block of South Yale. The man was near the sidewalk when he heard shots and felt pain, according to authorities.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

The victim sustained a gunshot wound to the armpit area and hand. He was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center and subsequently pronounced dead.

Here are the incidents that have been reported:

Friday