Chicago Violence: 6 Dead, at Least 25 Wounded in Shootings Across the City

Chicago police say that six people, including a 16-year-old, are dead and at least 25 others are wounded after shootings across the city this weekend.

The first fatal shooting was reported Friday evening, when a man wearing all-black entered a business in the 5400 block of West Madison at approximately 8:08 p.m. and opened fire into a crowd of people.

One of the victims was shot twice in the stomach, and was taken to an area hospital, where he later died, police said. The other victim, a 65-year-old man, was shot in the left leg, and was taken to an area hospital in good condition.

No suspects are in custody, and Area Four detectives are investigating.

Just before midnight in the 3700 block of South Wabash, two individuals were standing on the street when another group walked up to them and opened fire. A 16-year-old boy was shot in the abdomen, and was taken to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead, according to police.

A 15-year-old boy was shot in the left foot, and was taken to an area hospital in good condition.

No suspects are in custody, and Area One detectives are investigating.

At approximately 2:52 a.m. Saturday in the 2500 block of West Adams, a 21-year-old man was found lying on the street after he had been shot in the abdomen.

Police say the man was pronounced dead at the scene, and no further details were available.

In the 13000 block of South Champlain at approximately 9:19 p.m. Saturday, a 20-year-old man was shot in the chest and right leg while standing on a sidewalk.

According to authorities, he was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead. No suspects are in custody at this time.

Another fatal shooting was reported at approximately 11:18 p.m. in the 800 block of West 51st Street.

Police say a man was standing on a sidewalk when he was shot in the chest by a person in a passing black sedan. He was taken to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

No suspects are in custody at this time.

A “domestic-related” incident led to the deaths of two people on the city’s South Side Sunday morning. Just before 2 a.m., a 55-year-old man walked into a residence in the 8300 block of South Luella and opened fire, fatally striking a man in the head.

The suspect then chased a 26-year-old woman out of the residence, and in the 8200 block of South Paxton he hit her in the head with a blunt object. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The suspect was taken into custody by responding officers, and charges are pending.

Here are the rest of the weekend’s reported shootings so far.

Sunday –

A 26-year-old man was sitting in a parked car in the 7900 block of South Martin Luther King Jr. Drive at approximately 12:30 a.m. when he was shot in the abdomen and left arm. Police say he was taken to an area hospital in fair condition.

In the 3200 block of West Roosevelt at approximately 4:09 a.m., a 26-year-old man was shot multiple times and was taken to an area hospital in serious condition, police said. A second victim, a 36-year-old man, was struck in the buttocks by gunfire, and he was taken to an area hospital in good condition.

At approximately 4:35 a.m. in the 800 block of West 54 th Place, a 31-year-old man was standing outside when a person in a gray sedan fired shots, striking him multiple times. Police say the victim was taken to an area hospital in critical condition.

Place, a 31-year-old man was standing outside when a person in a gray sedan fired shots, striking him multiple times. Police say the victim was taken to an area hospital in critical condition. Authorities say a 30-year-old man was shot in the chest in the 5400 block of South Indiana Avenue at approximately 12 p.m. He was taken to an area hospital in critical condition.

Saturday –

Two men were walking on a sidewalk in the 500 block of North Lamon at approximately 3:55 a.m. when two men walked up to them and fired shots. A 35-year-old was shot multiple times and was listed in critical condition, while a 29-year-old was grazed in the head by gunfire. He was listed in good condition, police said.

At approximately 6:49 p.m. in the 300 block of North Pine, a 28-year-old man was inside a vehicle when he was hit in the leg by gunfire. He was listed in good condition, according to police.

Two teens were standing in a group in the first block of East Washington at approximately 9:05 p.m. when they were both struck by gunfire, according to Chicago police. A 16-year-old was hit in the right arm, and a 17-year-old was hit in the left leg. Both were hospitalized in good condition.

Chicago police say a 48-year-old woman was getting into a vehicle in the 12000 block of South Prairie at approximately 9:45 p.m. when she was shot in the left leg. She was taken to an area hospital in fair condition.

Two men were sitting in a parked car in the 3000 block of West 77th Place at approximately 10:33 p.m. when a person in a black SUV fired shots, striking both victims in the legs. They were both taken to an area hospital, where they were listed in critical condition, police said.

Friday –