Chicago Unites for Live Virtual Coronavirus Relief Event

Chicago sports stars, celebrities and musicians will join together to raise money for local coronavirus recovery through a virtual event this Saturday.

The relief event, Sweet Home Chicago, will be streamed online and broadcast on local televisions on NBC Sports Chicago.

City-native Deon Cole, star of "Black-ish" and "Grown-ish" and Emmy nominated writer of the Conan O'Brien show, will host the event for the evening.

All proceeds from Sweet Home Chicago will go to local charities such as Chicago Community COVID-19 Response Fund, The Salvation Army Metropolitain Division, Catholic Charities, Jewish United Fund and several others.

Various Chicago celebrities from the Bulls, Blackhawaks, White Sox, Cubs and Bears, along with local heroes will make appearances throughout the night. Chicago's own musicians will also perform to raise money for COVID-19 relief.

Chicagoans can tune in at 5 p.m. for the fundraising event presented by The Chicago CEO COVID-19 Coalition.

Sweet Home Chicago can be viewed virtually on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.

This organization works to provide Chicagoans with food, homelessness resources, personal protective equipment and community mental health resources.