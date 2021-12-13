Chicago to Offer $2.9M to Anjanette Young Over Botched Police Raid: Reports

The city of Chicago is expected to offer a $2.9 million settlement to Anjanette Young over a botched police raid on her home in 2019, according to multiple reports.

The Chicago Sun-Times reports alderpersons were "told in closed-door briefings Sunday evening about the proposed settlement amount." The Chicago Tribune also reported on the settlement, citing "several sources with firsthand knowledge."

The settlement proposal is set to go before the city's Finance Committee in a meeting scheduled for Monday, the publications reported.

Young’s home was raided on Feb. 21, 2019, with Chicago police officers breaking down her door while executing a search warrant for a person at the address who was allegedly in possession of a weapon and drugs.

Young, who was naked at the time, is shown on body camera footage repeatedly telling officers that they are at the wrong house, and finally officers allowed her to put her clothes on and left the home.

Settlement talks between Young and the city broke down earlier this year, with her lawyers alleging that the city gave Young a “take it or leave it” offer and threatened to file motions to dismiss her civil lawsuit against the department and the city.

Lawyers representing the city said at the time that they would prefer to settle the case, but that they will go to court if necessary.

Chicago Police Supt. David Brown last month recommended a sergeant involved in the raid be fired.

According to documents released by Chicago police, Sgt. Alex Wolinski is accused of violating at least eight different rules in connection with the wrongful raid, including approving the execution of the search warrant without adhering to the department’s “Knock and Announce Rule."

Aside from the lawsuit, Young has urged city and police officials to make significant changes to the execution of search warrants, including a push to ban so-called “no-knock warrants.”