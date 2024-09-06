Chicago will pay tribute Friday night to the "Queen of Tex Mex" with a free Selena Tribute Concert.

The Selena Tribute Concert takes place at 6 p.m. Friday at the Jay Pritzker Pavilion in Millennium Park, with gates opening at 5:30 p.m.

According to the National Museum of Mexican Art, the organizer of the event, early arrival is encouraged for the popular event.

"Prepare for an incredible Friday night as you sing and dance the night away to your favorite Selena songs," an announcement about the event said.

The free event features a lineup of five performers, along with hosts B96 radio personality Karla Hernandez and Univision Radio's Omar Ramos, organizers said. Below is a full lineup of expected performers:

Angelina Victoria a singer and songwriter from Chicago

a singer and songwriter from Chicago Irene Diaz is a Mexican-American singer, songwriter, and solo artist from Highland Park, CA

is a Mexican-American singer, songwriter, and solo artist from Highland Park, CA Mariachi Sirenas shines a light on Chicago’s local talent with an all-woman group known for performing their popular folkloric style of music

shines a light on Chicago’s local talent with an all-woman group known for performing their popular folkloric style of music La Rosa Noir , Chicago’s own alternative rock band

, Chicago’s own alternative rock band Roxyo Sounds DJs the evening

Organizers released a playlist for the evening, which you can listen to here.

Discounted parking for the tribute concert is available at the Millennium Park Garage and Millennium Lakeside Garage for $14, officials said. Souvenirs will be available for purchase at the show.

The show comes one week ahead of Mexican Independence Day celebrations in Chicago. According to organizers, Chicago's Mexican Independence Day is one of the largest parades in the Midwest, drawing more than 400,000 participants and spectators to the heart of Little Village. In it's 53rd year for 2024, the theme will be "Celebrando Nuestras Tradiciones," officials said.

More information about Mexican Independence Day and El Grito celebrations in Chicago can be found here.