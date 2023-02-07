Chicago Suburb Named Safest in US, Another Suburb Makes Top 15 in New Report

Two Illinois cities were named among the safest in the U.S. in a new report, including one Chicago suburb, which was dubbed the safest city in the country.

The ranking of the 15 safest cities in America was published by finance site MoneyGeek last month, naming Naperville as the top-ranked city in the country. Also making the list was Joliet, which ranked at no. 8.

Another Midwest city to make the safest list was Carmel, Indiana, which came in at no. 4.

According to the publication, the ranking looked at "standardized crime statistics reported to the FBI" in 2021. That data was then analyzed with the population of each city to determine crime rates per 100,000 people.

In total, 263 cities were analyzed with populations of 100,000 or more.

The study noted, however, that data was limited for some cities, including those in Illinois and a number of other states. Cities that did not report murder and rape crimes were not included in the ranking, MoneyGeek reported.

The ranking also looked at the safest large cities, which included those with a population of 300,000 or more.

While no large Midwest cities were listed among the safest, several were ranked among the most dangerous.

St. Louis, Missouri was dubbed the most dangerous city on the list. Detroit, Michigan, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, and Kansas City, Missouri, were also on the dangerous list.

Chicago did not appear on the 15 safest large cities, but it was also not on the list of most dangerous cities.