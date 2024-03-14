A street in Chicago has been dubbed one of the coolest in the world by Time Out.

According to the publication's ranking, 18th Street in the city's Pilsen neighborhood ranked among the 30 coolest streets from around the globe, one of only four streets in the U.S. to make the cut. The city street made the cut at no. 21 on the list.

Time Out cites 18th Street's lineup of restaurants, bars, businesses and art galleries for its spot on the list, along with the spot being a "main hub for the city's Mexican American community."

The ranking was made by Time Out editors and contributors, who each made a case for the coolest street in their city, according to the publication. The list was then narrowed down to the top 30.

Other U.S. streets to make the cut were East Eleventh in Austin, which came in at No. 3; Fifth Avenue, Park Slope in New York City at No. 13; and East 3rd Street in Los Angeles.

The No. 1 coolest street in the world was High Street in Melbourne, according to the ranking.

See the full list here.