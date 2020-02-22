At Least 1 Killed, 5 Shot in Chicago Weekend Violence

At least one person has been fatally stabbed and five others have sustained injuries in shootings so far this weekend, police said.

In the fatal incident, a 23-year-old man was stabbed multiple times during an argument at approximately 11:23 p.m. Friday night in the 400 block of North Milwaukee. The victim was taken to Stroger Hospital where he was pronounced dead while the suspect was placed into custody on scene.

Here are the other incidents that have happened so far this weekend as of Saturday afternoon:

Saturday