At Least 1 Killed, 5 Shot in Chicago Weekend Violence

At least one person has been fatally stabbed and five others have sustained injuries in shootings so far this weekend, police said.
In the fatal incident, a 23-year-old man was stabbed multiple times during an argument at approximately 11:23 p.m. Friday night in the 400 block of North Milwaukee. The victim was taken to Stroger Hospital where he was pronounced dead while the suspect was placed into custody on scene.
Here are the other incidents that have happened so far this weekend as of Saturday afternoon:
Saturday
- A 19-year-old man was riding in a vehicle at approximately 1:30 a.m. in the 2600 block of North Laramie when an unknown man in a passing silver sedan fired shots, police said. The victim sustained a gunshot wound to the throat and was taken to Loyola University Medical Center in stable condition.
- At approximately 4:25 a.m. in the 7800 block of South Eberhart, a 34-year-old woman was shot in the leg by her 48-year-old boyfriend during an argument, police said. The suspect fled the scene on foot while the victim was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in fair condition.
- In the 6200 block of South Michigan at approximately 5:11 a.m., a 29-year-old man was shot while entering a building, police said. The victim was struck once in the lower left back and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center where he was listed in stable condition.
- At approximately 7:10 a.m. in the 7500 block of South Perry, a 44-year-old man was shot while walking, according to police. The victim sustained two gunshot wounds and self-transported to Holy Cross Hospital in stable condition.
- In the 1400 block of East 69th Place at approximately 12 p.m., a 58-year-old female victim was on her front porch when two men ran through and alley and fired shots, striking the victim in the lower back. The victim was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center where she was listed in stable condition.