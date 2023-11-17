Chicago spot named best independent coffee shop in the country in recent ranking

While many Americans visit chain restaurants for their morning coffees, independent coffee shops are seen by others as integral parts of their neighborhood, often offering expanded, localized menus with unique atmospheres.

According to USA Today's 10Best Reader's Choice rankings, Chicago is home to the nation's best independent coffee shop, honoring a small local chain that's likely instantly recognizable to nearby coffee enthusiasts.

"Big Shoulders Coffee," which operates five locations throughout Chicago, was named as the country's best small spot to grab a cup of Joe.

Big Shoulders was praised for their sourcing of coffee beans from trusted farmers and roasting techniques that are geared toward preserving the essence of each harvest, the publication said.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

In honor of the recognition Big Shoulders received, customers can get discounts through the next week both online and in store, offering deals for National Espresso Day, Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

Online discounts will also be offered through next weekend.

Wednesday, November 22nd: $2.00 espresso shots at all five locations

Friday, November 24th: 15% Off Coffee online

Saturday, November 25th: 20% Off Coffee online

Sunday, November 26th: 20% Off Coffee online

Monday, November 27th: 30% Off Coffee online

More information on Big Shoulders and a look at the coffee offered can be found here.