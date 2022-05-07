Chicago Sees Its First Completely Sunny Day in Weeks Saturday

After weeks of cloudy, cold and wet weather in Chicago, the area is seeing its first completely sunny, warm day since the end of March.

According to the NBC 5 Storm Team, Chicago will have 0% cloud coverage on Saturday. The last days deemed "sunny" were on April 14, where cloud coverage was at 30%, and on March 27, which saw 10% coverage.

Saturday will begin with temperatures in the high 40s to low 50s before ascending to highs in the low 60s. The area will likely see sunny skies throughout the day and cooler temperatures along the lakefront, according to meteorologists.

Temperatures are slated to rise Sunday, with a highs in the low-to-mid 60s expected, though some will experience breezy conditions.

Then, as the work week begins, it'll begin to feel like summer.

The region will experience unseasonable warmth over the course of several days, with temperatures in the 80s and some areas even nearing 90 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.

Warmer conditions will settle in Monday, with the high temperature nearing 80 degrees. It'll get even hotter Tuesday as a high of 86 degrees is expected.

Wednesday will be another day of warmth, with temperatures in the mid to high 80s. The summer-like conditions won't go away anytime soon as the heat will continue both Thursday and Friday.

After that, there may be some precipitation on the horizon.

Saturday is poised to see a high temperature of 80 degrees with the possibility of showers.