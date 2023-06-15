chicago news

Chicago restaurant launches a new summer menu – and it's exclusively for your dog

There's a new place where man's best friend can get more bark for their bite

By Fiona Hurless

Lincoln Park’s Andros Taverna is going above and beyond pet-friendly with a new menu for a different kind of summer customer.

The contemporary Greek restaurant is offering a limited-time beer, Wine Passport Program and now a menu your dog can enjoy too.

The dog-only menu offers fresh meals like the Puppy Mezze collection, including fresh vegetables, wood fired pita and grilled chicken and pork for $16.

Other items like Chicken Souvlaki offers plain chicken for your dog to snack on while enjoying the Andros Taverna signature wood-fired pita.

Loukanikos chops cooked over charcoal can be ordered for $6 each, with Tracy’s Treats homemade dog treats for dessert.

The menu is also available at the restaurant’s pickup window. More information on the limited-edition summer menu can be found on Andros Taverna Facebook page.

