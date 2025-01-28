Chicago refugee resettlement organization receives stop-work order from federal government

The humanitarian organization World Relief Chicagoland was given a stop-work order on Friday as part of an executive action from President Donald Trump.

As part of the order, the federal government cut all funding to the program, which helps refugees settle in the Chicago area.

"This was not expected. This was completely unexpected," said Peter Zigterma, director of immigrant family services. "It’s exceptionally disheartening."

As of Monday, the order was already having an impact on those who have already arrived in Chicago and are waiting on family.

“We’ve had to talk to that family member and explain to them - for an indefinite period now - your family will not be joining, their flight has been canceled," he stated.

The organization helps provide and resettle refugees who have come to the U.S. through legal channels and have passed an extensive vetting system that takes years. Many of them are fleeing conflicts in Africa and the Middle East.

For now, the organization is forced to wait 90 days to see if the new administration will reverse its decision and restart funding. World Relief vows to continue to work with the funds they do have and serve the refugee population in Chicago.

“We have an ethical obligation to continue to serve them and ensure their basic needs are met for the moment," Zigterma said.

And while the organization figures out its next steps, they’re putting out a call for action and asking for donations, advocacy and volunteers.

“From a volunteer standpoint, it gives us an opportunity to step in and extend even more support and help alongside World Relief and other agencies doing this work," Zigterma said.