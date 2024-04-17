Wrigley Field

Tickets for Chicago Red Stars' historic Wrigley Field game go on sale

The Chicago Red Stars will take to Wrigley Field in match against Bay FC June 8

Tickets for the Chicago Red Stars' first ever game at Wrigley Field go on sale Wednesday, according to an announcement.

According to the team, it will be the first time in more than 80 years that the Friendly Confines have hosted a women's pro game.

“Playing at Wrigley Field will be the event that fans of the Red Stars, Cubs and Chicago sports won’t want to miss,” Chicago Red Stars President Karen Leetzow said in an announcement. “On behalf of the Red Stars, I’d like to thank the Cubs for inviting us to Wrigley Field and giving these elite athletes the stage they deserve. We look forward to representing our great city and showing Chicago fans and the country how talented this club is and the intense level of competition that exists on the pitch every week in the NWSL and in Chicago’s backyard.”

The match, against Bay FC, takes place at 6:30 p.m. June 8. Presale tickets went on sale April 11. The general public on sale begins at 10 a.m. Wednesday.

The Chicago Red Stars have played most of their home matches at SeatGeek Stadium in the Chicago suburb of Bridgeview. Prior to that, the club played at Benedictine University in Lisle from 2013 to 2015, the team said.

