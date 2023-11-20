See it: This historic Illinois house has a restored train, vintage carousel on its property

Described as an "awe-inspiring visual spectacle," a recently listed Illinois home brings with it something that is "truly out of the ordinary."

Hitting the market at $4.5 million, the "impeccably restored" 1898 Victorian home sits on 55 acres of land in Lexington, Illinois, just outside of Bloomington.

"The stately 5 bed/4.5 bath home is made up of intimately sized rooms across three floors, accessed by a stunning floating staircase or original elevator," the listing states. "The attention to detail throughout creates a beautiful aesthetic continuity - from millwork to embossed hardware, hand-painted ceilings and much more."

But arguably one of the most notable features of the home doesn't sit inside the home riddled with architectural history.

Outside the home, two Morton commercial-grade buildings house a restored 36-passenger MTC train and a vintage 36-horse carousel.

The property is listed on the National Register of Historic Places and is looking for "new stewards."

"The potential is endless on this property zoned for residential, business, and agriculture: single family legacy home, corporate retreat, event venue - the possibilities are mind-blowing!" the listing states.

See inside below:

