Palatine

See Inside This ‘Fairytale' Home With Unique Roof For Sale in Chicago Suburb

The listing calls it "storybook" and the "fairytale home of your dreams"

Angel Prodanov/REDCO, Inc.

A suburban Chicago home has hit the market and one of the first things potential buyers might notice has nothing to do with the inside.

It's the roof.

The listing says the home has a "Zook-style curved cedar roof," a nod to the late Chicago-area architect R. Harold Zook, who designed several homes in Chicago's suburbs during the 1920s and 1930s, including 34 houses and buildings in Hinsdale.

Inside, a unique fireplace, exposed beams and more continue with the ode to the architect and his unique designs.

The listing calls it "storybook" and the "fairytale home of your dreams."

"From the Zook style curved cedar roof, to the exposed beams inside and out and the extensive use of exotic materials in the kitchen and bathrooms, every inch of this home is a design tour de force," the listing states.

The three-bedroom, three-bathroom Palatine home is listed for just under $700,000.

Take a look inside below.

Photos: See Inside This ‘Fairytale' Home With Rare Roof For Sale in Chicago Suburb

