See inside an interior designer's Barrington Hills home now for sale for $5M

A popular interior designer's Barrington Hills home has hit the market for $5 million.

The 9,200-square-foot home with six bedrooms and over five bathrooms was listed for $4.99 million earlier this month, according to the listing from Coldwell Banker.

"The home was meticulously renovated and refined by the owner & nationally known designer, Kate Marker, and features 6 bedrooms, 5.2 bathrooms, garage space for 7 cars, a 1,000-square-foot coach house, commanding curb appeal, stunning pool plus vistas overlooking Flint Creek, nature and breathtaking sunsets throughout the seasons," the listing states.

Marker is the principal designer and owner of Barrington-based Kate Marker Interiors.

The home includes a number of unique features, with many European-inspired touches, in what the listing describes as a "once in a lifetime offering" that is "finished to perfection."

See inside below.

