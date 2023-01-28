Chicago Radar: Track Snowfall as it Moves Through the Area

Snowfall is starting to impact the Chicago area Saturday, as a winter weather advisory will remain in effect for northern counties in the region until 3 a.m. Sunday.

According to the National Weather Service's Chicago office, the snowfall will be moving in a band to the northwest, giving 60 to 90 minutes of sustained snowfall in areas at its peak.

Areas north of Chicago, particularly in Lake and McHenry counties, are most likely to see significant snowfall on Saturday.

Track the weather live using NBC's Live Doppler 5 interactive radar.

