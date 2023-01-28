Winter Weather Advisory In Effect for Parts of Chicago Area, Several Inches of Snow Possible

A winter weather advisory for parts of the Chicago area is in effect, warning of several inches of snow that could hit the northern parts of the region particularly hard.

The alert was issued for McHenry, Lake, DeKalb, Kane, DuPage and northern and central Cook counties, warning of snow totals between 3 and 6 inches and hazardous travel expected.

Winter weather will impact the region today-tonight. Biggest impacts during the day will be north of I-88/290, & especially toward WI border. Tonight, impacts become widespread across region, some icing possible near/south of I-80. Further details in graphic below. #ILwx #INwx pic.twitter.com/HVNzAPhxQj — NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) January 28, 2023

While a snowfall event is likely for the northern parts of the area, the far south and southwest suburbs may see a freezing rain event that could lead to some ice accumulation.

Here is the forecast timeline of wintry precipitation across the region today and tonight. Accumulating snow expected north, with a mix of rain, freezing rain and snow south tonight with some ice accumulation expected. #ILwx #INwx pic.twitter.com/d5TVWtVXHy — NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) January 28, 2023

North of the Illinois-Wisconsin border, up to eight inches of snow are possible before Sunday morning as the system moves to the north throughout the day.

The Saturday system comes after multiple bursts of snow this week in the Chicago area, which had seen a snow drought in the weeks before.

Though Saturday morning is expected to remain dry, a system moving in from eastern Iowa is predicted to bring scattered snow showers to the Chicago area, though temperatures throughout the day could have a dramatic impact on the snow potential, according to the NBC 5 Storm Team.

If temperatures stay below freezing, by around Saturday afternoon and continuing overnight, heavier snow is expected to make its way into the region, particularly in areas north of Interstate 80, including Lake, DuPage, Kendall, Kane and northern Cook counties.

Some areas on the southern end of the system could see mixed precipitation or even rain, as temperatures are likely to remain warmer.

While some snow showers may linger, Sunday is expected to remain mostly dry.

Additionally, temperatures are expected to drop, with highs reaching only into the upper 20s and falling in the days following the storm.