Chicago Public Schools Says Teachers to Report to Classrooms Monday; No Agreement Reached

With no agreement in place between Chicago Public Schools and the Chicago Teachers Union, CPS officials announced that if teachers do not report to classrooms on Monday, they will be considered “absent without leave” and will not be authorized to conduct remote learning until they report back to their classrooms.

The action could potentially set up a teachers’ strike in the coming days, and represents the latest salvo fired in the ongoing negotiations between the two sides.

“All teachers, pre-K through eight and cluster teachers must report,” Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot said in a press conference. “If you don’t have an approved accommodation, we expect to see you back in class. Those who do not report to work…we will have to take action. Let’s avoid that.”

Parents are being told not to send their children to school on Monday for in-person learning. Under the original parameters of CPS’ return-to-class plan, students in K-8 were supposed to report to class for the first time on Feb. 1, but after a vote by the Chicago Teachers Union earlier this month, that will not occur Monday.

Teachers were originally supposed to report to classrooms last week, but after the CTU vote they were instructed by their union to continue conducting remote learning instead. After a week of negotiations, the two sides still have not come to an agreement, setting the stage for a possible work stoppage.

At a virtual press conference late Sunday, CTU leadership said outstanding issues include a clear vaccination process and a health metric for teachers' coronavirus concerns.

"People's lives... depend on us reaching a maximum amount of safety in the middle of a pandemic," said Stacy Davis Gates, CTU vice president.

Both sides pointed fingers in a series of social media posts earlier Sunday, with CTU officials saying that Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot and CPS leadership told them “not to attend” negotiations unless rank-and-file members of the union were prepared to make “major concessions.”

In response, CPS said that their bargaining team was “told by CTU leadership that they were unavailable to meet until they could develop a response to our most recent offer.”

Fact check: Our bargaining team was told by CTU leadership that they were unavailable to meet until they could develop a response to our most recent offer. Our team has been standing by all day. https://t.co/h1NzrW3Fkl — Chicago Public Schools (@ChiPubSchools) January 31, 2021

CTU responded to that assertion by criticizing Lightfoot for “referring to the ‘hyper-democratic’ nature of CTU” in a negative light, and that the union is looking to its rank-and-file members for leadership during the current impasse.

The news comes after both sides had reported progress in negotiations over the weekend. The two sides have been debating the safety of teachers and students returning to classrooms amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic for months, with issues surrounding vaccinations, metrics and safety procedures all on the negotiating table.

Lightfoot insists that the CPS plan to return to schools has been thoroughly vetted by medical experts, including CDPH Director Dr. Allison Arwady, and that it has been borne out in charter and Archdiocese classrooms in the city since the fall, and in pre-K and cluster learning classrooms since earlier this month.

“We implemented our plan with pre-K and cluster teachers and students coming back into classrooms safely. Our schools are safe,” Lightfoot said.