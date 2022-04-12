Chicago Pride Fest Announces 2022 Concert Lineup

Chicago's Pride Fest announced its 2022 concert lineup Tuesday for its two-day event in mid-June, which will take place one week before the city's iconic Pride Parade.

This summer's lineup will include performances from Alaska Thunderf*ck, Dorian Electra, Netta, The Aces and Mila Jam, among others, according to organizers.

Here's the full lineup:

The summer festival, which is set to take place June 18-19, will feature three stages of live music and DJs; food and drinks; crafts and vendors; a pet parade; games and giveaways.

Though not required, a $15 donation for performers and festival workers is suggested at the entryway. Organizers added that public donations have previously funded the Chicago Pride Crosswalks, which are 14 rainbow paved intersections installed in 2019.

Attendees are encouraged to be fully vaccinated against COVID, organizers noted.

The Chicago Pride Parade will also return on June 26, following two years of cancelations due to COVID-19 concerns.

Frye noted that parade officials will be "closely watching" what happens in the next couple of months to determine what, if any, COVID restrictions will be in place. Further information is expected to be released in the coming months.

Last year, the 2021 parade was rescheduled to the fall to make way for COVID vaccines and LGBTQI+ History Month. Then the fall celebration was canceled as the COVID pandemic raged on.

"We don't feel, though, that we can do it safely for everyone in the parade and the people watching," said 2021 parade organizer Tim Frye in a statement. "We must cancel the parade for the second year."

Before that, the 2020 parade marked the first cancellation in the event's history. In 2019, the event was cut short due to severe weather.

Still, parade organizers have been looking ahead to 2022 for months.

"There is a saying 'Third Times A Charm,'" Frye wrote. "We have already scheduled the 2022 Chicago Pride Parade for Sunday, June 26, 2022. We're going to believe that saying. We're going to believe that in June 2022 we are living in a far safer world than now. We intend to have the best, most joyous, fabulous, memorable Pride Parade ever. Count on it!"